Eckert paces Celtics at GVC meet

By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

McNary junior Sarah Eckert led the Celtics at the Greater Valley Conference Championships, finishing fifth in the 500-yard free in 5:42.21 and eighth in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.70.

Swimming on Feb. 10-11 at the McMinnville Aquatic Center, Eckert also helped the McNary girls 200 free relay with Emily Alger, Alyssa Garvey and Haley Debban place fourth in 1:48.39.

Debban advanced to A Finals in the 100 breaststroke as well, where she took eighth in 1:19.32.

Lizzie Bryant tied for seventh in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:09.07. Bryant, Alger, Emma Garland and Kyle McCarty also placed sixth in the 400 free relay in 4:12.85.

The Lady Celts, who finished seventh in the GVC with 143.5 points, were without reigning district champion and Female Swimmer of the Year Marissa Kuch, who missed the meet with an injury.

The McNary boys also placed seventh in the district with 150 points.

Individually, freshman Kyle Hooper took sixth in the 500 free in 5:15.52.

The Celtics also had three relays finish in the top eight in the district.

Brock Wyer, Harrison Vaughn, Jake Wyer and Grant Biondi placed fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:53.41. Biondi, Wyatt Sherwood, Jabez Rhoades and Jake Wyer took sixth in the 200 free relay in 1:37.37.

In the final event of the meet, Sherwood, Vaughn, Hooper and Parker Dean then finished seventh in the 400 free relay in 3:44.21.

West Salem was the girls GVC champion. McMinnville won the boys.

