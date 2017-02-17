Robert “Bob” Riley Beck, 82, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2017 in Chanute, Kan.

Bob was born on January 1, 1935, in Chanute, the son of Clifford Riley and Bertha (Pruitt) Beck. He graduated from Valley Center High School in 1953. He joined the Navy after graduating high school and served four years.

On Nov. 22, 1958, he married Donna (Bryant) Beck in Mechanicville, NY. Bob and Donna lived in Woodbridge, Virginia from 1963-2001 and then moved to Keizer, Oregon. Donna passed away in 2003. In July 2012, Bob married Mary Lou Montgomery and moved to Kansas.

Bob worked as a systems design engineer for Melpar Systems in Falls Church, Va., for 30 years. While living in Virginia, Bob enjoyed camping with his family and fishing. He also enjoyed playing golf and played almost daily.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Lou Beck; his daughters Sandy Lacy (Beck), Melanie Beck, step-daughter Sheila Brown, granddaughter Jennifer Beck, step-granddaughter Riley Brown, and great grandson Benson Beck. He also left behind three sisters and brothers-in-law, Eudora and Orlin Loucks, Shirley and Bob Smart, and Nancy and Tom Ummel. He was preceded in death by his sister Lois Koehn.

