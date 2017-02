To the Editor:

Re: Don Vowell’s Feb. 10 column, What are we afraid of?:

I’m afraid because Fukushima has poisoned our ocean and the problem isn’t going away.

Our fish and all life in our ocean is now contaminated. We are breathing this and I saw pictures of the seals, salmon and other fish with cancer tumors all over them. What does this mean to us?

Helen Bibelheimer

Keizer

Print