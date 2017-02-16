Community Calendar

To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com

Friday, February 17 – Saturday, February 25

Lear’s Daughters presented by the Willamette University Theatre Department at M. Lee Pelton Theatre on campus. Performances at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets are $12. boxofficetickets.com.

Friday, February 17 – Sunday, March 5

Brush Creek presents the play The Further MISadventures of the Seven Dwarfs. Performances at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. matinees on Saturdays and Sundays, and two 7 p.m. performances on Thursday, Feb. 23 and Thursday, March 2. Tickets are $8-$10. For more info, contact Michael Wood at 503-508-3682.

Saturday, February 18

A night of music, art and wine as the Salem Symphony presents Pictures at an Exhibition at the Historic Elsinore Theatre. Art showcase and wine tasting at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $70. elsinoretheatre.com.

Salem First Responders Appreciation Dinner, 3-8 p.m., Salem Elks Lodge, 2336 Turner Rd. S.E. Free to all first responders ad their families. salemelks.org, 503-364-6839.

Saturday, February 18 – Sunday, February 19

Carmina Burana performed by Willamette Master Chorus, Willamette University Dance and three soloists. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday, Smith Auditorium on the campus. Tickets range from $15 to $25. willamettemasterchorus.org, 503-580-0406.

Sunday, February 19

Afternoon Tea at the Library a fundraiser for the Keizer Community Library, 3:30 p.m., upstairs in the Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Road, NE. Tickets $25.

Loving Hearts dinner-dance, Keizer/Salem Area Seniors. Ham dinner, music by The Fantastics. Raffle. Doors open at noon, dinner starts at 12:30 p.m. 930 Plymouth Der. N.E. ksacenter.com.

Monday, February 20

President’s Day

Tuesday, February 21

Free admission all day at Hallie Ford Museum of Art, 700 State Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, February 22

Keizer Community Dinner hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Located at St. Edward Catholic Church Parish Hall, 5303 River Road N. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Admission is free. Contact Bonnie Henny at 503-393-5323 or bonnie.henny@sainteds.com.

Thursday, February 23 – Friday, February 24

Whiteaker Middle School Choir Cabaret fundraiser, 7 p.m. at Salem Alliance Church, 555 Gaines St. NE.

Friday, February 24

The Arbor at Avamere Court will host a Happy Hour Meet-and-Greet with new administrator Tammy Perez and new nurse Jamayca Nelson from 4 to 6 p.m. Cocktails and hor d’oeuvres will be served.

Saturday, February 25

Clay Ball: Masterpieces, annual dinner-auctions to benefit Salem Art Association, 5:30-10 p.m., Salem Convention Center. Tickets are $80 ($95 after Feb. 15). Guests are encouraged to transform themselves into an iconic work of art. salemart.org/clay-ball.

Eating Disorder Awareness Week kick off event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at the Oasis Center, 4575 River Road N. For more information, contact 971-304-7245.

Wednesday, March 1

The Historic Elsinore Theatre presents The Sound of Music Sing-a-long, 7 p.m. Tickets are $6.

Saturday, March 4

Artists’ reception for The Color Show/Green exhibit, 2-4 p.m. at Keizer Art Association’s Enid Joy Mount Gallery, Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. N.E. Exhibition runs March 2-March 25. Visit keizerarts.com for gallery hours and art class information.

Thursday, March 9

West Keizer Neighborhood Association meeting at the Keizer Civic Center, 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meetings are on the second Thursday of each month. Admission is free. For more information go to www.westkeizerna.org.

Saturday, March 11

Oregon cat video festival from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Located at the Oregon State Fair & Expo Center.

