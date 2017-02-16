Credit union robber escapes

Law enforcement officials are on the hunt for a bank robbers who hit the MAPS Credit Union branch in Keizer Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The suspect who entered the credit union is believed to be a female with a dark complexion, in her 20s to 30s with black hair. The suspect was wearing a pair of dark rimmed glasses, a black cap, a light colored jacket, zebra striped leggings, gray socks, black shoes and a gray pair of gloves.

She’s is believed to have fled the scene in a waiting newer model black or dark colored Ford Fiesta.

About 4:45 p.m., the suspect entered the credit union, located at 111 McNary Estates Drive North. Responding officers learned the suspect approached a teller inside the credit union and demanded money. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the business in a vehicle that was being operated by an accomplice to the robbery.

Special Agents from the salem office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s office in Salem also responded to the credit union to investigate this incident.

Anyone having information about the robbery or who may know who the suspect is should contact Keizer Police Department Det. Arsen Avetisyan at 503-390-3713, ext. 3514, or the F.B.I. At 503-362-6601, ext. 0.

Print