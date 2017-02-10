Josephine Bolf

Our Mom, Jo Bolf, died peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Flasher, North Dakota to Michael and Genevieve Beehler. Mom grew up with two older brothers and a younger brother. When Mom was a young girl the family moved from North Dakota to Portland, Oregon. In 1951 Mom married Edward H. Bolf.

The Bolf’s were a founding family for St. Edward Catholic Church in Keizer, Oregon. Throughout Mom’s years she was a member of many groups, clubs, and organizations that had a common thread of helping others.

Mom dedicated her life to raising her children and supporting them in their various activities. Mom was an avid reader, as well as, a gracious hostess whether it was for one of the many family gatherings she hosted or church related functions. Mom was an often sought after cake decorator. She enjoyed making wedding cakes as much as birthday and special-occasion cakes. She spent summers picking berries at Nolan’s farm with her children and worked at LaFollette’s farm stand for years. Once her children were raised and out of the house she worked at the Marion County Elections Office during elections. Most recently, Mom enjoyed the “quiet” after-years of happy, healthy and loud children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

We know she is in heaven with her parents, brothers and husband, Ed Bolf. Mom is survived by all seven of her children; Mary Jane “Janie” (Rich); Becki (Tom); Ed (Sharon); Janice (Jeff), Judy; Nancy; and Jennifer (Noemi); 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Mom will be fondly remembered by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for her, generous heart, gentle guidance, patience, and impish sense of humor.

Services were held on Saturday, February 4th at St. Edwards Church, 5303 River Road, Keizer, Oregon.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Father Taaffe Foundation through St. Edwards Church.

Print