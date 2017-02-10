Irene Greene

Our beloved grandmother passed away at the age of 99 while residing at Rosewood Court Senior Center. She was born in Winnipeg, Canada, and lived in Keizer for many years. Preceding Irene in death were her husband of 55 years, David Greene and daughter, Carol Smith. Surviving Irene are her daughter, Sandra, three grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be missed greatly. In keeping with her request, there will be no services. Irene will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband and daughter at City View Cemetery.

