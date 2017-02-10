After a long period of declining physical health, Emmalene JoAnn Dickey passed away peacefully on Jan. 22, 2017.

She was born in Bay City, Ore., to Archie and Ruth Sybil Bair on Jan. 9, 1927. JoAnn, as she was known most of her life, spent her early years growing up in Bay City, and then moved to Salem where she graduated from Salem High School (now North Salem High School).

She married Everett Philip Dickey in 1952. They were married for 60 years at the time of his death on Aug. 2, 2013.

After they married they lived for a short time in Eugene before moving to Canby. In 1955, they moved to Salem and then later Keizer. Before JoAnn was married she worked as a telephone operator in Salem. When she and Phil started a family, JoAnn primarily stayed at home to raise their three children.

She worked in the canneries during the summers, and also worked in elections, both at the local precinct and in the elections office when living in Keizer. JoAnn enjoyed time with family, cooking, canning, sewing. One of her favorite places to visit was the Oregon coast. She also had a great sense of humor and really enjoyed spending time with her cousins, nieces, and nephews. A visit by several of her nieces earlier in 2016 brought a big smile to her face, and joy that had become so rare for her as her condition continued to get worse.

JoAnn was a committed Christian and lived her commitment out in her life. JoAnn and Phil were long time members of the Salem Foursquare Church on Broadway. She was a regular member of the choir, sang solos and duets with Phil, played the organ, and helped produce the weekly church bulletin. Many have recalled her kindness, and her positive influence on their lives upon hearing the news of her passing. Her faith carried through both the good and bad times of life. Even as her health continued to deteriorate and pain would worsen she would lean on her faith to carry her through the difficult times.

JoAnn was preceded in death by Phil, her husband of 60 years. She is survived by her daughter Debbie Fischer, sons Stephen (Diana), and Chris (Mary), five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

Arrangements are by Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services and internment is at Belcrest Memorial Gardens in Salem.

