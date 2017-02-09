Community Calendar

To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com

Friday, February 10

Keizer Homegrown Theatre presents Love Letters by A.R. Gurney starring Mary Bauer Opra and Joe Egli, 7 p.m. at Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. N.E. Tickets are $15, available at the door or by visiting brownpapertickets.com.

Saturday, February 11

U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla 66 is offering an 8-hour class, “About Boating Safely,” beginning at 8 a.m. in the Community Room of the Keizer Fire Station, 661 Chemawa Road. The cost is $20 and includes the course book and lunch. Contact Doug Kroll, 503-990-8835 by 10 p.m. by Friday, Feb. 10, to make a reservation or with any questions.

Millstream Knitting Guild meets at Arrowhead Mobile Park Community Center, 5422 Portland Road N.E. in Salem,10 a.m. to noon. New members welcome, $24 membership per year. For more information, visit millstreamknitting.wordpress.com.

Willamette Valley Genealogical Society meets at 10:30 a.m. in Anderson Room A and B of Salem Public Library (585 Liberty St SE). Margaret Parker will speak about The Crazy Quilt of Life. For more information, call (503)363-0880.

Celebrate Oregon’s 158th birthday in the state capitol Galleria. Enjoy birthday cake, historical characters and entertainment. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 12

Pinot and Chocolate at Willamette Valley Vineyard, 8800 Enchanted Way S.E. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. both days. Tickets are $15 ($10 for members). wvv.com, 503-588-9463.

Sunday, February 12

Keizer Homegrown Theatre presents Love Letters by A.R. Gurney starring JoAnne Beilke and Jerry McGee, 2 p.m. at Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. N.E. Tickets are $15, available at the door or by visiting brownpapertickets.com.

Monday, February 13

Keizer City Council work session, 5:45 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday, February 14

Valentine’s Day

Keizer Homegrown Theatre presents Love Letters by A.R. Gurney starring Lore Christopher and Lyndon Zaitz, 7 p.m. matinee at Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. N.E. Tickets are $15, available at the door or by visiting brownpapertickets.com.

Free admission all day at Hallie Ford Museum of Art, 700 State Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, February 17 – Saturday, February 25

Lear’s Daughters presented by the Willamette University Theatre Department at M. Lee Pelton Theatre on campus. Performances at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets are $12. boxofficetickets.com.

Saturday, February 18

A night of music, art and wine as the Salem Symphony presents Pictures at an Exhibition at the Historic Elsinore Theatre. Art showcase and wine tasting at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $70. elsinoretheatre.com.

Saturday, February 18 – Sunday, February 19

Carmina Burana performed by Willamette Master Chorus, Willamette University Dance and three soloists. 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday, Smith Auditorium on the campus. Tickets range from $15 to $25. willamettemasterchorus.org, 503-580-0406.

Sunday, February 19

Afternoon Tea at the Library a fundraiser for the Keizer Community Library, 3:30 p.m., upstairs in the Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Road, NE. Tickets $25.

Loving Hearts dinner-dance, Keizer/Salem Area Seniors. Ham dinner, music by The Fantastics. Raffle. Doors open at noon, dinner starts at 12:30 p.m. 930 Plymouth Der. N.E. ksacenter.com.

Monday, February 20

President’s Day

