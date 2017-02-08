Club launches writing contest for McNary area MS, HS students

The McNary High School Write Club is holding the first-ever McNary Area Writing Contest during the month of February – and the winners will be published in the club’s annual anthology.

Students at Claggett Creek and Whiteaker middle schools and McNary High School are all eligible to enter. There are two categories, poetry and prose – prose can be either fiction or nonfiction. One winner from each category will be selected from each school.

Entries can be about any subject or fall into any genre. Submissions of no more than five typed, double-spaced pages can be sent to: mcnarywriters@gmail.com. The deadline for entering is Friday, March 3. More details can be found at mcnarywriteclub.tumblr.com. Questions can also be sent to that email address.

Entries will be judged on clarity, character development (if appropriate), proper word choice, style, creativity, impact on the reader, and originality. Current club members will be judging the entries.

The grand prize-winning entries from each school will be included in The Write Club’s annual anthology of student work. Second and third place prizes will also be awarded for each school and category.

