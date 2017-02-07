Seniors win final swim meet

By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

SALEM–What they lack in numbers, McNary’s six seniors more than make up for in leadership.

“It’s a small group but they do a lot,” Celtics head coach Casey Lewin said. “They motivate kids in practice. They set a good example. They’ll be missed for sure.”

Jake Wyer, Parker Dean, Alex Sharabarin, Aysha Alfaro, Bryce Looney and Gavin Jaqua left their final high school meet in the Kroc Center winners as McNary combined to outscore North Salem 248-60 on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Along with winning the 50-yard freestyle in 24.52, Wyer also helped the 200 medley relay team of Dean, Brock Wyer and Harrison Vaughn place first in 2:00.50. Jake Wyer, Vaughn, Wyatt Sherwood and Grant Biondi then won the 200 free relay in 1:40.67.

Dean, Biondi, Sherwood and Jack O’Connor took first in the 400 free relay in 4:08.42.

Gavin Jaqua had the fastest time in the 100 fly, finishing in 1:09.83. Bryce Looney won the 500 free in 6:59.74. Sharabarin touched the wall first in the 200 free, finishing in 2:25.70.

For the girls, Alfaro took third in the 500 free in 7:59.68.

The underclassmen also shined for McNary.

Freshman Alyssa Garvey won the 50 free in 27.60 and the 100 fly in 1:14.70.

Sophomore Emma Garland had the fastest time in the 200 free, finishing in 2:29.58.

Kylie McCarty placed first in the 200 IM in 2:33.77. Emily Alger touched the wall first in the 100 free in 1:02.82.

Lizzie Bryant won the 100 back in 1:12.58 and Sarah Eckert had the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:20.68.

Bryant, Eckert, Hannah Corpe and Haley Debban teamed up to win the 200 medley relay in 2:13.61.

Garvey, Alger, Eckert and Debban took first in the 200 free relay in 1:53.54. Bryant, Alger, Kyle Daulton and Bailey White then won the 400 free relay in 4:33.60.

Leading the boys, Biondi won the 100 free in 54.28 and the 100 back in 1:10.57. Freshman Kyle Hooper had the fastest time in the 100 breast in 1:13.84 as well as the 200 IM in 2:21.13.

McNary will compete in the district meet on Feb. 10-11 at the McMinnville Aquatic Center.

