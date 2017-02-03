Protect Medicare Advantage

To the Editor:

I am writing to you as an Oregonian and senior. I am one of over 348,000 Oregonians that benefit from having a Medicare Advantage health care plan. While many people have heard of Medicare and Medicaid, not as many people have heard about Medicare Advantage or know just how beneficial it is for seniors.

For myself and every senior on Medicare Advantage, the health plan provides many more options to live a healthy lifestyle, including preventative screenings, routine checkups, the Silver & Fit and Silver & Strong fitness programs, and a gym membership among others. These aspects, which are not often available under traditional Medicare, truly have been a tremendous blessing for me. The program further helps encourage an active lifestyle, leading to a better overall quality of life.

Despite this, almost every year Congress proposes new cuts to Medicare Advantage, threatening the very programs that help take care of and promote healthy lifestyles for 348,000 Oregon seniors. More and more seniors are relying on the program, yet it continues to face possible budget cuts at the hands of our legislators.

I am so grateful for the support Reps. Greg Walden, Kurt Schrader and Earl Blumenauer, who have already voiced for the program and sincerely urge Oregon’s other members of Congress, and the other seniors relying on Medicare Advantage, to stand up to Congress, let them know how valuable the program is, and tell them to stop cutting funding to Medicare Advantage.

Virginia Gates

Brooks

