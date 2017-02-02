Community Calendar

To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com

Deadline for Friday’s paper is Tuesday at noon.

Continuing Through Saturday, February 11

Noises Off, a comedy by Michael Frayn, at Pentacle Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Show continues through Feb. 11. Visit pentacletheatre.org for dates and tickets.

Saturday, February 4

Keizer-Salem Area Senior Center pancake breakfast. 8 to 10 a.m. All-you-can-eat for $4. Children 5 years and younger are free.

Monday, February 6

Keizer City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E. 930 Plymouth Drive N.E. in Keizer.

Tuesday. February 7

Keizer Economic Development Commission meeting, noon, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Free admission all day at Hallie Ford Museum of Art, 700 State Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, February 8

Keizer Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Thursday, February 10

Keizer Homegrown Theatre presents Love Letters by A.R. Gurney starring Mary Bauer Opra and Joe Egli, 7 p.m. at Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. N.E. Tickets are $15, available at the door or by visiting brownpapertickets.com.

Saturday, February 11

Millstream Knitting Guild meets at Arrowhead Mobile Park Community Center, 5422 Portland Road N.E. in Salem,10 a.m. to noon. New members welcome, $24 membership per year. For more information, visit millstreamknitting.wordpress.com.

Celebrate Oregon’s 158th birthday in the state capitol Galleria. Enjoy birthday cake, historical characters and entertainment. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, February 11 – Sunday, February 12

Pinot and Chocolate at Willamette Valley Vineyard, 8800 Enchanted Way S.E. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. both days. Tickets are $15 ($10 for members). wvv.com, 503-588-9463.

Sunday, February 12

Keizer Homegrown Theatre presents Love Letters by A.R. Gurney starring JoAnne Beilke and Jerry McGee, 2 p.m. at Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. N.E. Tickets are $15, available at the door or by visiting brownpapertickets.com.

Monday, February 13

Keizer City Council work session, 5:45 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday, February 14

Valentine’s Day

Keizer Homegrown Theatre presents Love Letters by A.R. Gurney starring Lore Christopher and Lyndon Zaitz, 7 p.m. matinee at Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. N.E. Tickets are $15, available at the door or by visiting brownpapertickets.com.



Friday, February 17 – Saturday, February 25

Lear’s Daughters presented by the Willamette University Theatre Department at M. Lee Pelton Theatre on campus. Performances at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets are $12. boxofficetickets.com.

Saturday, February 18

A night of music, art and wine as the Salem Symphony presents Pictures at an Exhibition at the Historic Elsinore Theatre. Art showcase and wine tasting at 6 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $70. elsinoretheatre.com.

Sunday, February 19

Afternoon Tea at the Library a fundraiser for the Keizer Community Library, 3:30 p.m., upstairs in the Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Road, NE. Tickets $25.

Loving Hearts dinner-dance, Keizer/Salem Area Seniors. Ham dinner, music by The Fantastics. Raffle. Doors open at noon, dinner starts at 12:30 p.m. 930 Plymouth Der. N.E. ksacenter.com.

