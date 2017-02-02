Agenda for Keizer City Council meeting

CITY OF KEIZER MISSION STATEMENT

KEEP CITY GOVERNMENT COSTS AND SERVICES TO A MINIMUM BY PROVIDING CITY SERVICES TO THE COMMUNITY IN A COORDINATED, EFFICIENT AND LEAST COST FASHION

A G E N D A

KEIZER CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR SESSION

Monday, February 6, 2017

7:00 p.m.

Robert L. Simon Council Chambers

Keizer Civic Center – Keizer, Oregon

1. CALL TO ORDER

2. ROLL CALL

3. FLAG SALUTE

4. SPECIAL ORDERS OF BUSINESS

a. PROCLAMATION – The Great Kindness Challenge Week

b. West Keizer Neighborhood Association Annual Report

c. Greater Gubser Neighborhood Association Annual Report

5. COMMITTEE REPORTS

a. Storm Water Advisory Committee Appointment

b. Audit Committee Appointments

6. PUBLIC TESTIMONY

This time is provided for citizens to address the Council on any matters other than those on the agenda schedule for public hearing.

7. PUBLIC HEARINGS

8. ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION

a. Location Approval for Public Art Sculpture

b. RESOLUTION – Initiating Legislative Amendments to the Keizer Development Code to Consider Amending Sections to Allow Fueling Stations or Gasoline Service Stations in the River Road/Chemawa Road Area

c. RESOLUTION – Initiating the City of Keizer’s Partnership in the Healthy Eating Active Living (HEAL) Cities Campaign

9. CONSENT CALENDAR

a. RESOLUTION – Authorizing Disposition of Surplus Property (Police Department Vehicle)

b. RESOLUTION – Approving Extension of the Cable Television Franchise Agreement with Comcast of Oregon, Inc. (Formerly Known as Far-West Communications, Inc., dba AT&T Cable Services)

c. RESOLUTION – Authorizing Human Resources Director to Sign Smart Compliance Portal Master Subscription Agreement and Addendum with AKT Benefit Advisors LP

d. Approval of January 9, 2017 Work Session Minutes

e. Approval of January 17, 2017 Regular Session Minutes

10.COUNCIL LIAISON REPORTS

11.OTHER BUSINESS

This time is provided to allow the Mayor, City Council members, or staff an opportunity to bring new or old matters before the Council that are not on listed on this agenda.

12.WRITTEN COMMUNICATIONS

An opportunity to inform the City Council of significant written communications.

13.AGENDA INPUT

February 13, 2017

5:45 p.m. – City Council Work Session

• 2017-2019 Goal Setting

February 21, 2017 (Tuesday)

7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session

March 6, 2017

7:00 p.m. City Council Regular Session

March 13, 2017

6:00 p.m. City Council Work Session

13. ADJOURN

Upon request, auxiliary aids and/or special services will be provided. To request services; please contact us at 503-390-3700 or through Oregon Relay 1-800-735-2900 at least two working days (48 hours) in advance.

