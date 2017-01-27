Why Cabinet nominees should be rejected

Were I ever in a position of power to take action on President Trump’s cabinet nominees, I would veto some of them without any further consideration. Here are thoughts for rejection from Keizer, Oregon:

Steven Mnuchin as Secretary of Treasury. This is the same guy whose record shows that he ruthlessly foreclosed on thousands of homeowners in the ranks of middle-class Americans. Thereby, he personally realized multi-million dollar bonuses and made huge deposits of this money to his Caymen Islands’ accounts. He can be counted on to support more wealth for billionaires and big corporations while it’s certain from his past behavior he has little to no care for working Americans and their families.

Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education. She has proven by her record that she wants to take funds from the support of public schools and give those monies to religious and private schools. Since the early 1800s, public schools in the U.S. have afforded millions upon millions of Americans from homes without the financial means to receive at least a basic education in reading, writing and arithmetic, providing those Americans with foundations for lives of success.

Scott Pruitt as Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. He has proven himself as standing with big corporations that pollute our air and water more than the fundamentally important health and safety protection of children and families in Oklahoma. In fact, he has brought suit after suit against the EPA in an ongoing effort to take away federal powers legislated to protect all Americans. It’s certain from his past that he will only protect the big polluters.

Rick Perry as Secretary of Energy. This fellow is indisputably ambitious enough to throw integrity away and thereby say and do anything to get into a Washington, D.C. power position. Recently, he said he’d get rid of Energy if elected president but now he’s willing to be in charge of it even though he openly confesses he knows nothing about what the Department of Energy does.

Jeff Sessions as Attorney General. During his public career, Jeff Sessions is reported to have used racially-charged language. He was already denied a federal judgeship because of his reputation for put downs of people of color. Americans in majority numbers do not want a person as Attorney General who’s a racist and is believed will try to take us back to the Reconstruction era after the Civil War and thereafter to the 1960s and beyond in some states.

Then there are the other nominees, the billionaires who’ll get much richer at public expense and generals who’ll be afforded authority for more warring overseas. Then, too, every new president in memory has said he’ll clean up Washington, meanwhile, the place actually gets more corruptly bloated in every way. As the adage reads, “When you’re up to your neck in alligators, it’s too late to drain the swamp.” With Trump’s nominees, it looks an awful lot like we’re in for an even worse swamp population than has been the case.

(Gene H. McIntyre’s column appears weekly in the Keizertimes.)

