Rarin’ to go in 2017

by Bill Post

On January 9, 2017, I took the oath of office as state representative from House District 25 (Keizer, St. Paul and Newberg) for the second time. I can assure you that other than the fact I had some kind of flu virus, the thrill was not one iota less than it was the first time in 2015. To stand with 59 other citizens from all over the state of Oregon, citizens who decided to take the plunge and jump into public office, some for the first time, some for the 10th time, all willing to put aside family and free time to serve this state and its citizens, well, that was just a plain honor. Just as it is an honor to serve the good people of Keizer for another term.

Many ask “What’s it like being on the House floor for the swearing in?” I can tell you that it is a very exciting moment when you are asked by the Chief Justice of the Oregon Supreme Court, to raise your right hand and then to solemnly swear to uphold the U.S. and Oregon Constitutions. Then to sign a document saying the same and knowing that you are one of only 90 members between the House and Senate, to sign that document. It’s something I will never get used to.

So what happens from here? My staff and I have moved to a new office this year and we’d love for you to come by. We are still on the third floor of the House side of the building in office 387. Once we are back in session on February 1, it will be crazy but exciting to try to bring all the ideas that have been crafted into bills together and try to do what’s best for Oregon. I can assure you I’ve not changed from two years ago when I first stepped into the office: I believe in less government, more freedom and a high regard for personal liberty. I will be serving on three committees this year including my second term on House Judiciary but now adding the House Veterans and Emergency Preparedness Committee as well as a brand new committee called Economic Development and Trade.

I still have the nickname of “No Bills Bill” and I am trying to limit the amount of bills that I submit. At this point I have five “pre-session” bills that have now been read into the record and I have plans for three more. I’ll have details on all of them at my website: www.billpost.us and I also strongly recommend the Oregon Legislative Information System website (olis.leg.state.or.us/liz/2017R1/) as that site will tell you all the details of every bill and committee in both chambers. It’s a great site to get to know.

I look forward to serving you again in the 2017 session and want to let you know that my office is always ready to assist you in whatever way we can.

(Bill Post represents House Dis- trict 25. He can be reached at 503- 986-1425 or via email at rep.bill- post@state.or.us.)

