Community Calendar

Continuing Through Saturday, February 11

Noises Off, a comedy by Michael Frayn, opens at Pentacle Theatre tonight at 7:30 p.m. Show continues through Feb. 11. Visit pentacletheatre.org for dates and tickets.

Friday, January 27 – Friday, January 28

First Taste of Oregon, the premier wine, spirits, cider and brews tasting event, 4 p.m. at Oregon State Fairgrounds. Admission is $10, $40 for VIP, $8 for seniors. firsttasteoregon.com.

Saturday, January 28 – Sunday, January 29

Oregon Wedding Showcase at Oregon State Fairgrounds and Expo. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, January 29

Fellini at the Circus. Salem Concert Band concert. Hudson Hall Willamette University, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, January 31

Free admission all day at Hallie Ford Museum of Art, 700 State Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, February 1

A Midsummer Night’s Dream presented by Eugene Ballet at the Historic Elsinore Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $29 to $39. elsinoretheate.com.

Saturday, February 4

Keizer-Salem Area Senior Center pancake breakfast. 8 to 10 a.m. All-you-can-eat for $4. Children 5 years and younger are free.

Monday, February 6

Keizer City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E. 930 Plymouth Drive N.E. in Keizer.

Tuesday. February 7

Keizer Economic Development Commission meeting, noon, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Wednesday, February 8

Keizer Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Thursday, February 10

Keizer Homegrown Theatre presents Love Letters by A.R. Gurney starring Mary Bauer Opra and Joe Egli, 7 p.m. at Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. N.E. Tickets are $15, available at the door or by visiting brownpapertickets.com.

Saturday, February 11

Millstream Knitting Guild meets at Arrowhead Mobile Park Community Center, 5422 Portland Road N.E. in Salem,10 a.m. to noon. New members welcome, $24 membership per year. For more information, visit millstreamknitting.wordpress.com.

Sunday, February 12

Keizer Homegrown Theatre presents Love Letters by A.R. Gurney starring JoAnne Beilke and Jerry McGee, 7 p.m. at Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. N.E. Tickets are $15, available at the door or by visiting brownpapertickets.com.

Monday, February 13

Keizer City Council work session, 5:45 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday, February 14

Valentine’s Day

Keizer Homegrown Theatre presents Love Letters by A.R. Gurney starring Lore Christopher and Lyndon Zaitz, 2 p.m. matinee at Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. N.E. Tickets are $15, available at the door or by visiting brownpapertickets.com.

Free admission all day at Hallie Ford Museum of Art, 700 State Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, February 17 – Saturday, February 25

Lear’s Daughters presented by the Willamette University Theatre Department at M. Lee Pelton Theatre on campus. Performances at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinees on Sunday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 25. Tickets are $12. boxofficetickets.com.

