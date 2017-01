EMPLOYMENT

Drive with Uber. No experience is required, but you’ll need a Smartphone. It’s fun and easy. For more information, call: 1-800-819-1182 ONAC

SERVICES

DIVORCE $155. Complete preparation. Includes children, custody, support, property and bills division. No court appearances. Divorced in 1-5 weeks possible. 503-772-5295. www.paralegalalternatives.com legalalt@msn.com ONAC

MISCELLANEOUS

DISH TV – BEST DEAL EVER! Only $39.99/mo. Plus $14.99/mo Internet (where avail.) FREE Streaming. FREE Install (up to 6 rooms.) FREE HD-DVR. CALL 1-800-394-5170 ONAC

Do you owe over $10,000 in back taxes? We help people resolve tax debt. $50 cash back upon sign-up. BBB Accredited. Call for a free consultation 1-800-956-6048 ONAC

Chronic Pain? Back or joint pain, arthritis? Recent Medicare/health coverage changes may benefit you! Products are little to NO COST, if qualified. FREE Shipping. Accredited Pain Specialists. CALL 1-800-481-7096 ONAC

SAWMILLS from only $4397.00- MAKE & SAVE MONEY with your own bandmill- Cut lumber any dimension. In stock ready to ship! FREE Info/DVD: www.NorwoodSawmills.com 1-800-578-1363 Ext.300NONAC

Spectrum Triple Play TV, Internet & Voice for $29.99 ea. 60 MB per second speed. No contract or commitment. We buy your existing contract up to $500! 1-800-718-0153 ONAC

Switch to DIRECTV. Lock in 2-Year Price Guarantee ($50/month) w/AT&T Wireless. Over 145 Channels PLUS Popular Movie Networks for Three Months, No Cost! Call 1- 800-243-0916 ONAC

DONATE YOUR CAR, TRUCK OR BOAT TO HERITAGE FOR THE BLIND. Free 3 Day Vacation, Tax Deductible, Free Towing, All Paperwork Taken Care Of. CALL 1-800-918-1105 ONAC

Lung Cancer? 60 or Older? If So, You and Your Family may Be Entitled To A Significant Cash Award. Call 800-413-5730 To Learn More. No Risk, No Money Out of Pocket ONAC

Print