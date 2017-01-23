SKSB, Salem settle who owns what

By HERB SWETT

For the Keizertimes

Property realignments between the Salem-Keizer School District and the city of Salem were approved by the School Board on Tuesday.

The district and the city have been negotiating ownership transfers involving facilities such as athletic fields and parks so that property lines will eliminate ownerships by the district and the city of only parts of the facilities.

Negotiations with the city have been in progress for several months. Objectives are for the district to own and operate properties it primarily uses and for the city to do the same with what it primarily uses.

Also approved by the board was a resolution for safe and welcoming schools. Its aim is a barrier-free educational experience, the undesirable barriers involving “race, national origin, disability, economic circumstance, mobility, native language, sexual orientation, immigration status, gender identity, or level of proficiency upon entering school.”

It calls for all district staff to be diligent in recognizing and addressing behaviors providing such barriers.

One more board action renewed the charter of Howard Street Charter School, set to expire June 30 after 20 years of operation. The one dissenting vote was by Paul Kyllo, who opposes charter schools on principle.

Only one grant, which was approved, came before the board. It was a $10,000 from the Chalkboard Project for the second phase of a teacher preparation research study.

Also, fewer personnel actions than usual came before the board. The only one specifically involving the McNary High School attendance area was the hiring of Vicki Scott as a temporary full-time teacher at Clear Lake Elementary School. Two others involved John Honey, a former McNary principal. One hired him as the temporary full time principal of the Career Technical Education Center; the other approved his retirement effective March 31.

Reports to the board included an update from Dawne Huckaby of the Oregon Department of Education on the Every Student Succeeds Act. ESSA, the federal program that replaces No Child Left Behind, transfers many controls to states and localities. It requires states to set standards, administer tests, and develop accountability standards.

In the Spotlight on Success portion of the meeting, Steve Sanchez, a retired Claggett Creek Elementary School counsel, was honored for his variety of contributions to the school since retirement.

During board members’ reports on activities, Chuck Lee gave high praise to recent performance by the McNary choir before the Keizer Rotary Club, presented after two postponements due to snow.

Print