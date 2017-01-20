Losing jobs to automation

How much longer will increasing numbers of Americans not find work at jobs that pay by the hour, are salaried or paid work of any kind? With the number of machines gone automatic, robots and computers replacing people, inexpensive imported goods and the decline in routine factory assembly and office clerk work, along with the immediate cost and incurred debt of professional training schools, many Americans have just given up. In the meantime, our population has increased exponentially; so, can it be any other than the present time that we recognize the numbers of Americans not employed or employable.

For hundreds of years we’ve believed that work and/or a job was the place where a person acquired discipline, initiative, honesty, self-reliance and, as bonus, character, too. Further, a job was a source of a person’s very survival; no job meant the inability to buy food, a roof overhead, a safe place to sleep, and family support. It’s been important also that, through work, “You make something of yourself.”

But we’re going through a break-neck period of change where more and more of those among us choose, or more likely, forced, into being without a job. At present, that means those —who are homeless—become a class of outcasts, being driven from one open space or empty building to another without permanency anywhere. Those persons in that condition have risen in number to a point where they cannot be ignored because they are threatening social order.

Meanwhile, both liberals and conservatives make “full employment” their mantra, when, in reality, as any American with wide-open eyes knows, no matter how repeatedly emphatic the promises made by those seeking office and those who’ve won office, job creation to fill the need is no longer a realistic solution. That fact has become inarguably true no matter how many corporations Donald Trump tries to strong arm into bringing back jobs or staying here.

So it is rapidly becoming this year and next and thereafter that we will be forced to think a lot more about why we labor, demanding of us to develop new ways of finding meaning, character, and means of support beyond our work day world of the past. After all, we do face an Aldous Huxley-like Brave New World of wholly mind-boggling change where the worst nightmare just may be Richard Fleischer’s Soylent Green.

Work has been civilization’s mainstay—its Gibraltor. The Industrial Revolution brought changes of great upheaval to modern humankind in the 1800s that we Americans, and in other nations, too, have been trying to cope with ever since. The battle goes on at present where everyone, according to the more conservative-minded among us, must pull his and her own weight, while liberal factions want mercy delivered to those who’ve not been granted measures of good fortune or been able to “make it.”

A future with an ever larger population and fewer work opportunities will demand a new social paradigm. One which no longer allows, for just one salient example, an American CEO to retire with a $180 million golden parachute and gobs more money from stock options while multitudes of other Americans die of exposure on the nation’s streets and byways while a whole of children can only get fed at schools, if fed at all. Will we be proactive or reactive, will it be reform in time or revolution?

(Gene H. McIntyre’s column appears weekly in the Keizertimes.)

Print