History in the attic

Every household contains a treasure trove of history. Unfortunately much of that history ends up in an incinerator or a land fill. The treasure trove are the thousands, if not millions, of photographs sitting in attics, basements and storage units of most Keizer families.

When a person who has lived in one place for many years passes on it falls to their family to distribute and dispose of their homes—furniture, clothing and memoriabilia of their lives. Many times photographs and scrapbooks are disposed of because family members don’t know the people or places in the photo and thus has no value to them.

The Keizer Heritage Museum wants to be part of the disposal process. It is the mission of the museum to collect and archive the history of Keizer, dating back to its earliest days in the 1880s and that includes any photos of Keizer landmarks.

Many photos are of people lost to history, but those people may be posing in front of any number of Keizer sites—schools, businesses, homes—that would be significant to the museum’s collection.

The Keizer Heritage Museum will accept any number of photos (boxes of them, if that be the case), quickly check for historical importance, then either return the photos or dispose of them for the donors.

Keizer has three buldings that date to the late 1890s and early 1900s. The community must rely on photos to know what the city looked like in the early to mid-20th century.

Just as important as photos are documents, posters, yearbooks, etc. that are Keizer-based.

Before casually tossing photos and memoriabilia, consider donating them to the Keizer Heritage Museum and help maintain the fading history of the city.

—LAZ

