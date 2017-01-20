Help needed for area homeless count

Community Action Agency is looking for volunteers to help conduct its annual homeless count.

The count will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 25, and interested volunteers will need to attend a training Monday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 p.m. The training will be hosted by First Nazarene Church on Market Street in Salem. Volunteers are need from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In lieu of volunteering, donations are also needed to distribute to the area’s homeless residents. Socks, coats, gloves and duct tape are suggested. Travel-size toiletries and $5 gift cards to fast food restaurants, coffee shops and convenience stores are also useful. Donated items can be dropped off at the Community Action Agency’s ARCHES Project, 1154 Madison Street N.E. in Salem. Monetary donations can be made at the CAA website, www.mycommunityaction.org.

In 2016, Marion and Polk counties identified 1,537 people experiencing homelessness. The data resulting from the homeless count plays a role in federal, state and local support for homeless services.

