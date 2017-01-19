Community Calendar

To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com

Friday, January 20

Inauguration Day.

Keizer’s own Inaugural Ball, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center, sponsored by Marion County and Polk County GOP. Tickets are $10, $15 at door. Come as you are. For tickets visit marioncountygop.org/events.

Salem Progressive Film Series screens We the People 2.0. Grand Theatre, 191 High Street N.E. 7 p.m. Admission: $5.

Menopause the Musical at the Elsinore Theatre. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are between $29 and $55. Buy tickets online.

Noises Off, a comedy by Michael Frayn, opens at Pentacle Theatre tonight at 7:30 p.m. Show continues through Feb. 11. Visit pentacletheatre.org for dates and tickets.

Willamette University’s Paulus Lecture Hall hosts Prof. Roger Hull on the art of Louis Bunce, kicking off the new exhibit at the Hallie Ford Museum of Art. 5 p.m. 245 Winter Street S.E.

Saturday, January 21

Kroc Center 6th Annual Health Fair, fitness demos, health screenings and dozens of vendors showcasing health-related products. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 865 Bill Frey Drive N.E. in Salem.

Keizer First Citizen and Awards Banquet, Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Rd. NE. Theme is Total Eclipse of the Heart. Drinks and dancing begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $55 a person or $400 for a table of eight. RSVP by Jan. 16.

Monday, January 23

Mid-Valley Homelessness Task Force meeting. 4 p.m. Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Keizer Festival Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m. 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday, January 24

Free admission all day at Hallie Ford Museum of Art, 700 State Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25

Community Dinner at St. Edward Catholic Church. Hosted by Lakepoint Community Church. 5 to 7 p.m. Free, donations gladly accepted.

Blood drive at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, corner of 14th and Lockhaven in Keizer. 1 p.m. Sign up at www.redcrossblood.org.

Friday, January 27 – Friday, January 28

First Taste of Oregon, the premier wine, spirits, cider and brews tasting event, 4 p.m. at Oregon State Fairgrounds. Admission is $10, $40 for VIP, $8 for seniors. firsttasteoregon.com.

Sunday, January 29

Fellini at the Circus. Salem Concert Band concert. Hudson Hall Willamette University, 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 4

Keizer-Salem Area Senior Center pancake breakfast. 8 to 10 a.m. All-you-can-eat for $4. Children 5 years and younger are free.

Monday, February 6

Keizer City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E. 930 Plymouth Drive N.E. in Keizer.

Tuesday. February 7

Keizer Economic Development Commission meeting, noon, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Wednesday, February 8

Keizer Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Saturday, February 11

Millstream Knitting Guild meets at Arrowhead Mobile Park Community Center, 5422 Portland Road N.E. in Salem,10 a.m. to noon. New members welcome, $24 membership per year. For more information, visit millstreamknitting.wordpress.com

Monday, February 13

Keizer City Council work session, 5:45 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday, February 14

Valentine’s Day

