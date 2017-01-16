Mother charged in son’s death

By ERIC A. HOWALD

Of the Keizertimes

A 12-year-old Keizer boy was found dead by Keizer police officers on Saturday, Jan. 14, and his mother is charged with aggravated murder.

Keizer Police Department officers were summoned to an apartment at 175 Garland Way North about 12:45 p.m. and found the Caden Berry unresponsive inside.

The victim’s mother, Amy Marie Robertson, 38, was also at the scene and was taken into custody.

After notifying the next of kin, Keizer police announced the name of the victim and suspect. Robertson is being held without bail at the Marion County Correctional Facility on a charge of aggravated murder.

Aggravated murder includes, but is not limited to, incidents of intentional homicide when the victim is under the age of 14.

An autopsy was scheduled Monday, Jan. 15. Robertson is scheduled to appear in Marion County Circuit Court Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Caden was a student at Claggett Creek Middle School where a crisis team planned to be on-hand when school resumed Tuesday, and would be available for as long as they were needed, said Rob Schoepper, Claggett principal.

“Caden was a great kid and hard worker in class. He will be greatly missed by all our students and staff,” Schoepper said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact KPD Det. Tim Lathrop at 503-390-3713, ext. 3481.

