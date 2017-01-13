Red Cross in emergency blood shortage

St. Edwards Catholic Church is hosting a blood drive on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Parish Hall, 5303 River Rd. N., Keizer.

The American Red Cross remains in the midst of a severe blood shortage and has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donations. Ice, snow and subfreezing temperatures in many states have led to blood drive cancellations, including 215 Red Cross blood drives in two dozen states since the beginning of December, resulting in more than 7,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations.

To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or sign up online at redcrossblood.org using sponsor code stedwardskeizer.

