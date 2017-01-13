McNary boys sink West Salem

By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

After nearly a month-long break from competition, McNary got back into the pool on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Swimming at the KROC Center, the boys topped West Salem 93-77 with the girls falling to the Titans 90-79.

Senior Jake Wyer and sophomore Harrison Vaughn led the Celtics, each winning two events. Wyer touched the wall first in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.80 and the 100 free in 55.84.

McNary swept the top three spots in the 100 free as sophomore Wyatt Sherwood took second in 58.75 and senior Parker Dean placed third in 59.09.

Vaughn easily won the 500 free in 5:26 and also had the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:10.96.

The Celtics also had the three fastest times in the 200 free as freshman Kyle Hooper won the event in 2:03.08, junior Grant Biondi placed second in 2:03.77 and Dean took a distant third in 2:16.36.

McNary junior Brock Wyer easily won the 100 backstroke in 1:12.63. Sophomore Jonathan Harri finished second in 1:32.58.

Lady Celts Lizzie Bryant, Haley Debban, Sarah Eckert and Marissa Kuch, all juniors, opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 2:04.32. Eckert, Debban, Kuch and Kyle McCarty also later won the 200 free relay in 1:49.95.

Individually, Kuch, Eckert and Debban also had strong performances.

Kuch won the 100 free in 57.51 and the 200 free in 2:03.09. Eckert had the fastest time in the 100 butterfly, finishing in 1:07.19, and Debban touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:23.47.

McNary sophomores Hannah Corpe and Kylee Daulton took second and third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:28.39 and 1:28.62, respectively.

