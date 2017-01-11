Community Calendar

To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com

Friday, January 13-Sunday, January 15

2017 Mid-Valley Home Show, hundreds of exhibits. Oregon State Fairgrounds. Free admission and parking. Hours are Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. homebuildersassociation.org.

Saturday, January 14

Millstream Knitting Guild meets at Arrowhead Mobile Park Community Center, 5422 Portland Road N.E. in Salem,10 a.m. to noon. New members welcome, $24 membership per year. For more information, visit millstreamknitting.wordpress.com.

Keizer Homegrown Theater auditions, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Rd. NE.

Willamette Valley Genealogical Society meets at 10:30 a.m. in Anderson room A and B of the Salem Public Library (585 Liberty St SE). Pam Vestal will be speaking about Voting Records: Genealogy’s Best Kept Secret.” For more information, call (503)363-0880.

Monday, January 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Government offices closed.

Tuesday, January 17

Keizer City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Free admission all day at Hallie Ford Museum of Art, 700 State Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, January 20

Inauguration Day.

Keizer’s own Inaugural Ball, 7 p.m., Keizer Civic Center, sponsored by Marion County and Polk County GOP. Tickets are $10, $15 at door. Come as you are. For tickets visit marioncountygop.org/events.

Salem Progressive Film Series screens We the People 2.0. Grand Theatre, 191 High Street N.E. 7 p.m. Admission: $5.

Menopause the Musical at the Elsinore Theatre. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are between $29 and $55. Buy tickets online.

Noises Off, a comedy by Michael Frayn, opens at Pentacle Theatre tonight at 7:30 p.m. Show continues through Feb. 11. Visit pentacletheatre.org for dates and tickets.

Willamette University’s Paulus Lecture Hall hosts Prof. Roger Hull on the art of Louis Bunce, kicking off the new exhibit at the Hallie Ford Museum of Art. 5 p.m. 245 Winter Street S.E.

Saturday, January 21

Keizer First Citizen and Awards Banquet, Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Rd. NE. Theme is Total Eclipse of the Heart. Drinks and dancing begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $55 a person or $400 for a table of eight. RSVP by Jan. 16.

Monday, January 23

Keizer Festival Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m. 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday, January 24

Free admission all day at Hallie Ford Museum of Art, 700 State Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25

Community Dinner at St. Edward Catholic Church. Hosted by Lakepoint Community Church. 5 to 7 p.m. Free, donations gladly accepted.

Friday, January 27-Friday, January 28

First Taste of Oregon, the premier wine, spirits, cider and brews tasting event, 4 p.m. at Oregon State Fairgrounds. Admission is $10, $40 for VIP, $8 for seniors. firsttasteoregon.com.

Sunday, January 29

Fellini at the Circus. Salem Concert Band concert. Hudson Hall Willamette University, 3 p.m.

Monday, February 6

Keizer City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday. February 7

Keizer Economic Development Commission meeting, noon, 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Wednesday, February 8

Keizer Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Monday, Feb. 13

Keizer Cirty Council work session, 5:45 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day

Keizer Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

