Electoral college serves a purpose

To the Editor:

Gene McIntyre started his column (An equation for disaster? Dec. 30, 2016) with the wrong premise.

Alexander Hamilton and others created the Electoral College so states with low populations wouldn’t be left out of the process. If they hadn’t created the College, a few large states could control all national elections. For that reason alone the Constitution would most likely not have been ratified.

As for his totally biased remarks about Trump, who knows? Many of us had serious concerns when an inexperienced neighborhood organizer and party hack was elected. We didn’t disavow our country or the Constitution.

The election is over. It was constitutional. Give the president-elect a chance. That is an equation for Democracy.

Kent McCurdy

Keizer

Print