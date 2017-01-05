Community Calendar

To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com

Deadline for Friday’s paper is Tuesday at noon.

Friday, January 6 – Sunday, January 8

Pentacle Theatre’s annual winter fundraiser, Seussical the Musical, at the Historic Elsinore Theatre. Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2 p.m. on Jan. 7 and 8. Tickets are $30. pentacletheatre.org.

Saturday, January 7

Artists’ reception for Keizer Art Association’s January show, Pacific Northwest, 2-4 p.m., Enid Joy Mount Gallery, Keizer Heritage Center, 980 Chemawa Rd. N.E., keizerarts.org.

Saturday, January 7 – Sunday,January 8

Amahl and the Night Visitors will be presented at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 1444 Liberty St SE Salem. The Church will be transformed into a theater. Admission to this family friendly operetta is a donation for a ticket. For more information visit: musicguild@stpaulsoregon.org 503-362-3661.

Monday, January 9

Keizer City Council and Keizer Parks and Recreation Advisory board joint work session, 5:45 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E. Council and parks board members will provide information on parks survey.

Tuesday, January 10

Free admission all day at Hallie Ford Museum of Art, 700 State Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, January 11

Claggett Creek Watershed Council general meeting, 5:30 p.m. Keizer Civic Center.

Keizer Planning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road NE.

Thursday, January 12

Keizer Traffic Safety, Bikeways and Pedestrian Committee meeting, 6 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

West Keizer Neighborhood Association meeting, 7 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Saturday, January 14

Millstream Knitting Guild meets at Arrowhead Mobile Park Community Center, 5422 Portland Road N.E. in Salem,10 a.m. to noon. New members welcome, $24 membership per year. For more information, visit millstreamknitting.wordpress.com.

Keizer Homegrown Theater auditions, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Rd. NE. (See story Page A5)

Monday, January 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Government offices closed.

Tuesday, January 17

Keizer City Council meeting, 7 p.m., 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Free admission all day at Hallie Ford Museum of Art, 700 State Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, January 20

Menopause the Musical at the Elsinore Theatre. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are between $29 and $55. Buy tickets online.

Noises Off, a comedy by Michael Frayn, opens at Pentacle Theatre tonight at 7:30 p.m. Show continues through Feb. 11. Visit pentacletheatre.org for dates and tickets.

Saturday, January 21

Keizer First Citizen and Awards Banquet, Keizer Civic Center, 930 Chemawa Rd. NE. Theme is Total Eclipse of the Heart. Drinks and Dancing begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $55 a person or $400 for a table of eight. RSVP by Jan. 16.

Monday, January 23

Keizer Festival Advisory Board meeting, 6 p.m. 930 Chemawa Road N.E.

Tuesday, January 24

Free admission all day at Hallie Ford Museum of Art, 700 State Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 29

Fellini at the Circus. Salem Concert Band concert. Hudson Hall Willamette University, 3 p.m.

Print