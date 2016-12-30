Free towing service on New Year’s

Wiltse’s Towing is offering a free New Year’s service for anyone in the Salem-Keizer city limits who has had too much to drink, wants to get home safely but doesn’t want to leave their vehicle.

Call 503-581-1533 on Dec. 31 at noon through Jan. 1 at noon and Wiltse’s Towing will pick you and your vehicle up and deliver both home at no charge.

Just provide your location, name, phone number (in case they can’t find you) and the make, model and color of your vehicle.

And allow about 30 minutes for someone to arrive.

Print