Fran Lindquist, age 75 of Salem, Oregon passed away on Dec. 18, 2016. Fran, daughter of Jesse Carter and Mildred (McGoldrick) Carter, loving wife of Robert Lindquist, succumbed to Parkinson’s at her home. She is survived by Robert her loving husband of 55 years, son Daniel, sister Lois, and pre-deceased by her brother Jerry.

Fran was born on July 12, 1941 on a family farm in Schuyler County, Missouri. The family later moved to Glenwood, Missouri and then to the Salem, Oregon area in 1946. She graduated from South Salem High School in 1959, and married Robert Lindquist in 1961. Fran also graduated from Merritt Davis School of Business in 1966, with a degree as a medical secretary. Among her employment activities, Fran had worked for a travel agency, the office for Salem Elks Lodge, and later retiring in 2003 from Goodwill Industries.

Fran enjoyed socializing and entertaining others with activities through the Keizer Elks lodge and was a prior president of the Ladies of Keizer Elks. She was also active with the Red Hat Society and Keizer QTs. Fran will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at Keizer Elks lodge on Sunday, February 12, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to Willamette Valley Hospice.

