Bob O’Shea

Written by Obituaries Dec 30, 2016
Bob O’Shea, of Keizer recently passed away.

He is survived by his wife, Joan.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Keizer Elks lodge, 4250 Cherry Avenue N., at 1 p.m.

