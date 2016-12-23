Karlin ‘Karl’ Floyd Chambers

Karlin Floyd Chambers, 56, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13. Karl was born in Salem, OR to Othniel Robert Chambers and Ardith Jamie (Jones) Chambers. He was the youngest of four children (though he towered above them all, at 6’5”) nick-named K1, K2, K3, and K4. Raised by a wonderful stay-at-home mom on Manbrin Drive N, in Keizer, OR, their home was a gathering spot for the neighborhood kids.

Karl began playing violin at the age of six (following in the footsteps of his dad) and quickly progressed to perform in school orchestras and, as a teen, in statewide competitions. He was also a member of the Liberal Religious Youth (LRY) group at the Unitarian Church, where he participated in group outings, camping trips, and service projects.

Karl graduated from McNary High School in 1978 and attended OSU for a short time.

Karl was a kind soul, music lover, jokester, punster, violinist, hat wearer, postcard enthusiast, unicyclist, and an avid rootbeer drinker (please drink one today, in his honor). He loved catching up and was always happy to see everyone.

Karl is survived by his daughter, Joleen Braasch; mother Ardith Chambers; siblings, Kathryn “Kathy” (Kadri) Özyurt, Kalyani “Yani” (Steve) Davison, and Kerry (Jill Morgenthaler) Chambers; and family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Niel Chambers – may they joke, pun, and find peace together again.

Services were held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Salem, OR, on Sunday, Dec. 18. Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.

