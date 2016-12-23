Colleen Mae Bartlett, aged 88, passed away on December 12, 2016 at her home in Keizer, Oregon.

Colleen was born on October 4, 1928 in Yakima, Washington to Ivan and Leona Smith. The family moved to Ellensburg, Washington where she graduated high school and attended Central Washington College. While in college, she met Edward (Ed) Dale Bartlett Sr. The two married on July 5, 1947 and were longtime residents of Keizer Oregon.

Colleen was a dedicated mother, grandmother and wife. She enjoyed reading, golf and following her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Colleen was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Ed Bartlett, and her sister, Jo Brown. She is survived by her children, daughter Connie Pitts and husband Barry, son Edward Jr., son John and wife Katherine, son David and wife Micki; her grandchildren, Brendan Pitts, Sarah, Garrett, Drew and Jesiah; brother Ivan Smith and wife Elizabeth, sister Beverly Engel and husband Bob, sister-in-law Mary Alice Hale, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give special thanks to Lenora Johnson, who kindly cared for and assisted Colleen with household tasks over the past few years at Emerald Pointe Senior Living Community.

A graveside service will be held at Restlawn Memory Gardens on December 29, 2016 at 11:00 a.m.

