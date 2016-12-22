Community Calendar

To submit your calendar event, email us: news@keizertimes.com

Thursday, December 22- Friday, December 23

The Nutcracker will be performed at the Historic Elsinore Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $24 to $39. Youth (high school and younger) cost between $22 and $35. Group (15 or more) cost between $22 and $35. Buy tickets at elsinoretheatre.com.

Pajama Party with Santa and Mrs. Claus at Salem’s Riverfront Carousel. Starts at 6 p.m. $20 per person, children under three free. By reservation only. Call 503-540-0374.

Through Monday, December 26

Keizer Miracle of Christmas Lights Display, 6 to 10 p.m. Gubser neighborhood. Free admission but cash and food donations for the Marion-Polk Food Share are welcome.

Through Saturday, December 31

14th Something Red Art Walk, Exhibit and Sale presented by Artists in Action. More than 20 businesses in downtown Salem will participate. artists inaction.org.

Through Sunday, January 1

Christmas in the Garden, located at The Oregon Garden, 879 West Main Street. Features ice skating, a traditional German Christmas Market, and a light display in the Rediscovery Forest. Ice skating is available daily (Garden closed Dec. 24 and 25.) Visit www.oregongarden.org/christmas-schedule-of-activities/.

Friday, December 23

Saturday, December 24

Salem Tuba Holiday presented by Historic Elsinore Theatre and Salem Concert Band, noon. 170 High Street SE. Open seating, $15, reserved seating $20. Students $5. 503-375-3574 or 1-800-992-8499. salemconcertband.org.

Sunday, December 25

Christmas Day. Government offices closed.

Tuesday, December 27

Free admission all day at Hallie Ford Museum of Art, 700 State Street. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, December 27 – Saturday, December 31

Keep your eyes open for Whale Watch Week at the Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay. Don’t pass up the opportunity to catch a glimpse of a whale.

Sunday, January 1

New Year’s Day. Government offices closed.

Tuesday, January 3

Tuesday, January 10

Saturday, January 14

Millstream Knitting Guild meets at Arrowhead Mobile Park Community Center, 5422 Portland Road N.E. in Salem,10 a.m. to noon. New members welcome, $24 membership per year. For more information, visit millstreamknitting.wordpress.com.

Friday, January 20

Menopause the Musical at the Elsinore Theatre. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are between $29 and $55. Buy tickets online.

Sunday, January 29

Fellini at the Circus. Hudson Hall Willamette University, 3 p.m.

Saturday, February 11

Saturday, March 11

