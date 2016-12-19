School board looks at student safety

By HERB SWETT

Of the Keizertimes

Student harassment of other students was the topic most discussed at Tuesday’s meeting of the Salem-Keizer School Board.

The harassment issue came under the heading of student safety, one of many items in the proposed 2017-18 legislative priorities and policies of the Oregon School Boards Association. The board approved first reading of the proposed priorities and policies, as well as a proposed set of safety policies for the district, and is expected to support them officially Jan. 10.

A long succession of people in the audience addressed the board about harassing incidents, mostly directed at minority students, immigrants, and children of immigrants. Some mentioned students who were afraid to go to school because of the ways other students treated them.

The proposed OSBA policies overall involve finance, programs, personnel, governance and operations, and federal issues. The safety issues are among those of governance and operations

On another OSBA matter, the board voted for Tass Morrison of Sublimity to fill director position No. 11 in the Marion region.

Also approved for first reading was a proposed contract for property realignments with the city of Salem. The contract would involve uses of adjacent proper ties the district and the city have acquired.

Grants the board approved were for $739,884 from the Oregon Department of Education for basic instructional services for migrant children, $350,319 from ODE for Richmond Elementary School, $170,325 from ODE for instructional services for neglected and delinquent youth, $155,000 from Early Learning Hub for kindergarten readiness, and $72,305 from ODE for educational programs for migrant preschool children.

Personnel actions approved by the board the following for the McNary High School attendance area:

•A temporary part-time contract for Arlinda Dixon at Clear Lake Elementary School.

•Temporary full-time contracts for Juanita Aldama-Gandara at Weddle Elementary School and Yelena Fowler at Kennedy Elementary School.

•A first-year probation full-time contract for Misty Buckman at Keizer Elementary School.

•Retirement of Ann Jaynes from Whiteaker Middle School.

