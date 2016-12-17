McNary swim teams win dual over McKay

By DEREK WILEY

Of the Keizertimes

Filling out the McNary boys varsity lineup is getting more difficult by the meet and that’s a good thing for head swim coach Casey Lewin.

“We had a lot of good swims, had a few JV kids who again this week had some fast times so that will make some things interesting,” said Lewin after the Celtics defeated McKay 119-41 on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Kroc Center in Salem.

“The boys are getting that depth, which I wasn’t expecting to see quite that much of it and it’s definitely a good thing for the team.”

Two sophomores that have impressed Lewin are Cameron Peters and Wyatt Sherwood.

Swimming on the 200 freestyle C relay, Peters had the fastest lead-off leg, finishing in 26.60. Individually, Peters also won the JV 50 free by more than two seconds in 26.91 and the 100 free by more than eight seconds in 1:02.34.

Sherwood swam varsity and placed third in the 50 free in 26.49.

Leading the varsity, freshman Kyle Hooper won the 100 free in 56.88 and the 200 free in 2:03.9. Jake Wyer took first in the 50 free in 24.64 and the 100 fly in 1:14.16. Harrison Vaughn won the 100 back in 1:13.24, barely beating Brock Wyer, who placed second in 1:13.91. Gavin Jaqua finished second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.74.

Swimming both distance and sprint, Grant Biondi won the 500 free in 5:55.12 and took second in the 50 free in 25.23.

“He was pretty strong for me last year but this year I think he’s going to surprise himself, a lot of motivation and drive to push himself,” Lewin said. “He’ll be fun to watch.”

McNary also racked up points in relays. Biondi, Sherwood, Jake Wyer and Parker Dean won the 200 free relay in 1:42.79. Peters, Jaqua, Tyler Covalt and Josiah Metz placed first in the 200 medley relay in 2:16.6. Biondi, Vaughn, Alex Sharabarin and Jabez Rhoades had the fasted time in the 400 free relay, finishing in 4:00.75.

The McNary girls got two of its top swimmers back, Marissa Kuch and Sarah Eckert, who missed the first high school meet to compete for their club teams, and also easily defeated McKay, 131-33.

Kuch won the 200 IM in 2:22.47 and the 100 fly in 1:04.04. Eckert won the 100 free in 1:00.41 and the 100 breast in 1:20.32.

Lizzie Bryant had the fastest time in the 100 back, finishing in 1:12.77. Emily Alger placed first in the 200 free in 2:29.44. Alyssa Garvey won the 50 free in 28.49 and Kylie McCarty touched the wall first in the 500 free, finishing in 6:10.51.

The Lady Celts also won three relays.

Abby McCoy, Emma Garland, Hannah Corpe and McCarty had the fastest time in the 200 medley relay, finishing in 2:16.54. Kuch, Eckert, Garvey and Bailey White won the 200 free relay in 1:54.47. Kuch, McCarty, Corpe and Haley Debban then touched the wall first in the 400 free relay, finishing in 4:17.12.

McNary competed against Sprague on Thursday, Dec. 15 and then took a break for the holidays. The next meet is Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Kroc Center versus West Salem.

“We’re taking the path that we want to be, getting ready for February,” Lewin said. “The biggest thing that we need to work on is, really we do a good job of racing but sometimes we over think it and get too worried. We’ve got to work on relaxing and going back to what we train to do. Hopefully, we’ll put all that together.”

Print